Vinamilk wins FMCG brand owner for 8th consecutive year
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese dairy producer Vinamilk has been chosen as the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in four key cities for the 8th consecutive year.
This information was released by the Brand Footprint publication, which is a Kantar initiative and the ranking is created in collaboration with the GfK network in many European countries, IRI in the US, Intage in Japan and CTR in China.
Brand Footprint is set apart from other brand rankings by providing information on real consumer behaviour rather than attitude. Consumer Reach Points (CRPs) form the basis of the ranking. An innovative metric that measures how many households around the world are buying a brand (penetration) and how often (frequency), it provides a true representation of shopper choice.
“Vinamilk preserves its position as the brand owner being picked up the most in four key cities [Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Can Tho] for the 8th consecutive year posting a healthy gap with other FMCG players in the ranking,” said the publication.
“This local manufacturer has reached more than 80 percent of Vietnamese households in part due to several advertising activities highlighting its core value as well as an innovated brand image with new products launched to feed consumer demand,” it added.
Vinamilk, the well-known local dairy brand is still being chosen the most in both cities and rural Vietnam thanks to its wide consumer base, especially in urban areas where its penetration (92 percent) is much higher than others in the top 10.
The launch of organic products in recent times has further enhanced the brand’s image. Additionally, the brand attracted new households in rural areas by continuously emphasising its core fresh image, said the publication.
2019 was a breakthrough year for Vinamilk in terms of innovation when launching nearly 20 new products and grasping advanced nutrition trends, including Organic Gold, Zori rice milk, Power Energy drink, Happy Milk Tea and Yoko.
At the same time, Vinamilk also changed the image of its store chain introducing Vietnamese Milk Dream products to create new modern shopping experiences for consumers.
Surveys conducted by world-renowned market research firm Nielsen also provided results similar to the Brand Footprint.
Vinamilk owns Asia's largest international standard farm system with 12 farms across the country. In the beginning of 2020, Vinamilk acquired Moc Chau Milk, bringing the total number of cows under Vinamilk's management to more than 150,000 heads, providing over one million litres of raw milk daily, meeting the need to develop various products and serving increasing consumer demand./.
