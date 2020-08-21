HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam Rice Company Limited (Vinarice) of Vinaseed – a member of The PAN Group, has obtained the certificate of food safety management systems (FSSC 22000) for processing, packaging and distribution by Bureau Veritas – the UK's leading independent organisation for certification.

This certification will help Vietnamese rice products to the EU as one of the most comprehensive food safety standards established based on a combination of two certificates ISO 22000 and PAS 220.

From the beginning of Vinarice's establishment, Vinaseed chose the FSSC22000 management systems to follow, invested in modern facilities and applied Japanese technologies. Only less than eight months into operation, Vinarice has received FSSC22000 certification after a strict and rigorous assessment process.

This has a special meaning in the context of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which officially took effect on August 1.

According to the agreement, the EU will give Vietnam an export quota of 80,000 tonnes of rice per year with a tariff of 0 percent.

In July, Vinaseed exported VJ Pearl Rice and RVT fragrant rice to the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at a price of 1,040 USD per tonne. This week, the company will export Ban Mai white rice and Phuc Tho brown rice to Australia.

These are the first Vietnamese branded rice products which have imported officially to the European market. The high-quality products are used Vietnamese rice varieties, grown, harvested and processed in Vietnam, meeting all strict standards and conditions covering from raw material development to final product quality control.

Nguyen Quang Truong, CEO of Vinaseed, said: “Vinaseed has been prepared since the EVFTA was under discussion. It developed sustainable agricultural production areas according to VietGAP standards."

In 2019, Vinaseed's total export volume to the EU market reached 2,000 tonnes for a value of 2 million USD. The PAN Group member company aims to double its exports to about 5,000 tonnes in 2020 when new tariffs of zero per cent will make its products become more competitive, Truong added./.