Vinatex aims to provide nearly 12 million face masks for the market in March (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – As of March 1, the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) and its subsidiaries produced three more million antibacteria face masks, completing its plan of selling about 6 million face masks to the market amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).



Deputy Director of Vinatex Cao Huu Hieu said the group has sold nearly 2.5 million antibacterial face masks and produced antibacteria fabric to supply to its member companies.



The group, along with its three subsidiaries namely Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Limited Liability Company, Dong Phuong Knitting Sole Member Limited Liability Company, and Hanoximex Knitting Joint Stock Company, has produced and supplied about 30 tonnes of antibateria knitted fabric per day.

Vinatex has offered 500,000 free face masks to those in need.

It aims to provide nearly 12 million face masks for the market in March./.