The group said it has sold nearly 2.5 million antibacterial face masks and produced antibacteria fabric to supply to its member companies.

The group, along with its three subsidiaries, has produced and supplied about 30 tonnes of antibateria knitted fabric per day.

Vinatex has offered 500,000 free face masks to those in need.

It aims to provide nearly 12 million face masks for the market in March./.

VNA