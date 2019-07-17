Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vingroup Conglomerate’s retail arm, VinCommerce, aims to become one of the leading retailers in the Asia-Pacific via a cooperation deal with Australian-based XAct Solutions Company recently inked in Hanoi.



Both sides will work together to build an international-standard supply chain for VinCommerce with a wide range of advanced solutions. The project will start with the construction of six warehouses nationwide to preserve all products in VinCommerce system in accordance with international criteria.



The just-in-time delivery model will be set up, allowing the Vietnamese firm to provide products for its entire system of nearly 2,500 stores nationwide in an efficient manner.

Particularly, information technology will be key to the project’s success as big data will be deployed to manage goods supply.



Overall, the project should cut operating costs for VinCommerce, as well as bring to customers high-quality products at rational prices.



According to Bryon Patching, co-founder of XAct Solutions, theVinCommerce retail system is developing quickly and after completing its supply network, the firm will be able promote the retail business of the brands that it owns.

VinCommerce will be the first retailer in Vietnam to have a complete system, from operation and goods and asset management to optimisation of transportation methods, he said, adding that VinCommerce will have a competitive edge in Asia-Pacific.



Meanwhile, Vincommerce deputy director Le Thi Kim Thuy affirmed collaboration with XAct Solutions will help VinCommerce’s supply chain run in line with international standards.



This is part of the moves to sustainably develop VinCommerce, and bring practical benefits to Vietnamese consumers, she stressed.-VNA



