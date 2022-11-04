Business Philippines remains biggest importer of Vietnamese rice The Philippines is the top importer of Vietnamese rice during January – September this year, accounting for 43.9% of the country’s total export of the grain, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on November 4, up 6 VND from the previous day.

Business SBV Governor stresses prudent governance in terms of real estate credit Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has underscored that credit governance must be prudent to help curb inflation and stabilise the macro-economy when responding to legislators’ concern about credit for real estate.

Business Vientiane hosts Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2022 opened in Vientiane on November 3 as part of activities to celebrate the two countries’ friendship and solidarity year.