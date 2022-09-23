Vinfast, Ahamove launch delivery service using e-bike
Electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast and Ahamove Instant Services JSC have jointly launched AhaFast, the first electric bike-based delivery service in Vietnam.
Under the newly-signed deal, VinFast will provide electric motorcycles for Ahamove to deploy its delivery service based on the technology platform – AhaFast.
Ahamove's goal is to put 10,000 e-bikes into operation by 2025, gradually replacing gasoline-powered ones that do not meet quality standards and are causing environmental pollution.
In the first phase, the service will be available in Da Nang with 100 vehicles, then expanded to other major cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, and Nha Trang.
The deployment of technology-based freight services using electric motorbikes is hoped to help promote the green revolution towards the national climate change goal from now to 2050./.