danviet.vn) VinFast Canada to join Montreal International Auto Show 2023. - Illustrative image (Photo:

Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic auto-maker VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced that it will join the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) 2023 in Quebec, Canada from January 20-29 with a diversity of models, including VF6, VF7, VF8 and VF9.



This is the first time a Vietnamese automaker has participated at the Canadian auto show, confirming VinFast's presence in the North American market. The MIAS is the most important auto show in the province of Quebec with the presence of more than 500 models and nearly 200,000 visitors annually. After two years of cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's exhibition is expected to attract a larger number of visitors.



Participating in MIAS 2023 for the first time, VinFast brings four key electric vehicle models with basic sizes to meet the diverse needs of customers. The cars included in the show are the small - VF 6, small and medium - VF7, mid-size - VF8 and large - VF9 with three spacious rows of seats. Of which, VF6 and VF7 models are about to be sold this year, while VF8 and VF9 have been on sale since 2022 and will be delivered to customers in Canada in early 2023.



Visitors to the VinFast booth can directly experience the automobile models and modern technologies on the vehicles, receive consultations from experts and enjoy Vietnamese coffee.



Gareth Dunsmore, VinFast Deputy General Director for Global Sales and Marketing, said that the MIAS 2023 is one of the channels to help VinFast reach Canadian customers quickly and conveniently. The firm has opened eight VinFast stores and service centres across Canada and will continue to launch more such stores and centres in 2023. All these efforts aim to increase exposure for local customers of an all-new electric car brand with global quality, he said.



Canada is one of VinFast's key markets. Right after the launch of the first two electric car models internationally, the VF8 and VF9, VinFast has been well received by the Canadian market with an impressive number of orders.



As scheduled, the first batches of VF8 vehicle will be handed over to Canadian customers from the second quarter of 2023, before the delivery of VF9. The two newest models, VF7 and VF6, are expected to be available in the Canadian market within late 2023 and early 2024./.