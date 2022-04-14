An electric vehicle of Vinfast at a store in the US (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnamese automaker VinFast and Electrify America, the largest open ultra-fast charging network in the US, on April 13 (New York time) announced an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles with charging services, plus two complimentary charging sessions.

The agreement, which was signed within the framework of the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS 2022), is expected to bring a complete driving experience to customers, contributing to accelerating the global electric vehicle revolution.

Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed. Combined with Electrify America's ultra-fast charging technology – including 150kW and 350kW chargers, the fastest speeds available today – VinFast owners can feel confident taking their vehicles on long road trips and daily driving needs.



As more electric vehicle options become available to consumers, it's important to have easy access to fast and convenient charging while on the road, said Rob Barrosa, Senior Director of Sales, Business Development & Marketing of Electrify America.



"Our collaboration with VinFast is offering a seamless integration within the VinFast app making ultra-fast charging with Electrify America even easier," he said



In particular, customers who own VinFast's VF 8 and VF 9 models will enjoy the smart Plug & Charge feature to connect to Electrify America's network of ultra-fast charging stations across the US. This is an innovative technology that allows vehicle drivers to pay for a charging session by simply plugging in their EV once billing information is set up on the VinFast app



“Through our premium, smart, and environmentally-friendly vehicles, our goal is to reduce range and charging anxiety and help the world switch to cleaner, more sustainable transportation," said Craig Westbrook, Chief Service Officer of VinFast US.



On March 29, VinFast and the state of North Carolina signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of the plant with an investment of up to 2 billion USD in the first phase, at the selected mega site in Chatham County, North Carolina./.