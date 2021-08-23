VinFast cooperates with Gotion High-Tech to produce LFP batteries for electric vehicles
Speaking at the cooperation agreement, Zhen Li, President of Gotion High-Tech Company, said that Gotion High-Tech will use leading technologies and experience in battery manufacturing to support Vinfast electric cars development. The two sides will contribute to jointly develop the clean energy industry and promote low emission targets in Vietnam, China and around the world.
Under the agreement, VinFast and Gotion High-Tech will conduct joint research, development and production of LFP batteries. (Photo: Vinfast)Hanoi (VNA) - VinFast Manufacturing and Trading Co., Ltd and Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd. (China) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in research and production of LFP battery cells for VinFast electric vehicles.
LFP battery is currently the most popular battery technology in the global electric vehicle market, with outstanding benefits, including competitive cost which helps to reduce product costs and is suitable for small and medium-sized electric cars.
According to VinFast, the research and construction of an LFP battery factory in Vietnam is one of the efforts to establish a clean energy ecosystem, contributing to the localization of supply. Thai Thi Thanh Hai - Vice President of Vingroup shared that cooperation with Gotion High-Tech - a world's leading prestigious battery manufacturer is one of VinFast's important action plans in the development of the new product line of smart electric cars and supply chain autonomy. VinFast's overall goal is to establish a clean energy ecosystem and reduce carbon emissions in Vietnam as well as contribute to this goal in markets around the world in which VinFast operates.
In addition, Vingroup has established VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company to develop solutions and produce batteries for electric vehicles. At the same time, VinFast also plans to build battery and charger factories in the US and Europe to serve its international expansion strategy in the future./.