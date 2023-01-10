VinFast delivers over 4,000 electric cars in December
A VF 8 electric car manufactured by VinFast (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The VinFast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, handed over 4,278 electric vehicles (EVs) to its customers last December, seven times higher than that of the previous month.
Of the sum, there were 2,730 VF 8 and 1,548 VF e34 units.
On December 12, the company’s VF 5 Plus model was officially opened for booking, receiving 3,293 orders within just nine hours. The EVs will be delivered to their owners starting April 2023.
VinFast offers flexible sales options for customers with batteries or with a battery subscription programme. Its EVs are also warranted for up to 10 years — one of the best warranty policies in the market./.