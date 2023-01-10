Business Retail market predicted to bustle in 2023 Although 2023 is forecast to see many difficulties, experts expect this is a recovery year of the retail sector after COVID-19 pandemic as there are many signs showing the return of investors and higher demands.

Business State Capital Investment Corporation’s profit rises 91% The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) on January 10 reported that its after-tax profit in 2022 reached over 6.83 trillion VND (291.5 million USD), 91% higher than the yearly plan.

Business Vietnam highly potential market for Korean firms Vietnam is now considered a highly potential market for businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) which have dominated some sectors in the Southeast Asian nation.

Business Quality key for Vietnamese longan to Japanese market: expert Vietnam should maintain high quality of its farm produce, especially longan, to clinch its position in the Japanese market, according to Vietnamese Trade Councillor in Japan Ta Duc Minh.