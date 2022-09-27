Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on September 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,346 VND/USD on September 27, up 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Garment, textile, footwear industries face declining in orders Enterprises in the textile, garment and footwear industries are facing a decrease in orders through the rest of this year and possibly into the next year.

Business Green building aims to facilitate green practices in construction sector The Vietnam Green Building Week 2022, slated for October 13 - 14, is set to promote dialogue and multidimensional cooperation to facilitate green practices in the construction sector.

Business Binh Phuoc province lures investment into 62 projects The southern province of Binh Phuoc is calling for investment in 62 projects worth more than 23.5 billion USD until 2030 following a decision signed recently by its chairman.