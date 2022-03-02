VinFast introduces the detailed designs of smart electric vehicles VF 8, VF 9 (Photo: VinFast)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese automaker VinFast and Italian car design firm Pininfarina have introduced the details of the exterior and interior designs of smart electric vehicles VF 8 and VF 9 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022).



In terms of the exterior, Pininfarina utilised a modern design to optimise aerodynamics and reduce energy consumption, while embracing the importance of aesthetics to promote the unique personalities of the vehicles.



Meanwhile, the interior of the two models is a combination of premium aesthetic standards, meticulous and delicate craftsmanship, and comfort thanks to the integration of the most advanced technologies.



VinFast is researching the application of eco-friendly materials, such as Eco-leatherette, for the interior of its vehicles in the coming time. It also proactively applies multiple solutions that help reduce water waste and chemical emissions.





The smart electric vehicle VF 9 (Photo: VinFast)

A strategy to produce, manage and recycle battery has been designed with the aim of minimising environmental impacts.



According to VinFast Deputy CEO for Sales and Marketing Emmanuel Bret, the exquisiteness and creativity in Pininfarina's designs have created the appeal of VinFast’s electric vehicles, helping the automakers to realise their efforts.



He expressed his belief that, along with Pininfarina's companion and its great designs, VinFast will rapidly move towards the goal of smarter and more sustainable mobility solutions for all.



On February 28, VinFast introduced details of advanced technologies used in its electric vehicles at MWC 2022. The partnership with world-renowned designer Pininfarina makes VinFast's electric vehicles more efficient and safe for everyone./.