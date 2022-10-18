VinFast introduces four EV models at Paris Motor Show 2022
Four years after its global debut at the Paris Motor Show 2018 with petrol-fueled Lux A2.0 and Lux S2.0 models, VinFast returns to the show this year with a brand-new position as Vietnam’s first and only global smart EV maker, marking its significant leap on the journey toward sustainable mobility.
VinFast's VF 6 model (Photo: VNA)
VinFast is bringing to the Paris Motor Show (PMS) 2022, held from October 17-23, four electric vehicle models VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, VF 9. This is the first time the company has officially introduced these EV models to the French and European markets.
All the four models come with a 10-year warranty, one of the leading warranty policies on the market.
Jean-Christophe Mercier, Deputy CEO of VinFast Europe, said that the company attaches importance to expanding its market in Europe.
VinFast plans to open its three headquarters in Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany) and Amsterdam (the Netherlands). It also has a plan to open 50 stores in the three countries in the next 12 months, with the first in Germany’s Cologne on November 2, he added./.