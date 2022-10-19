VinFast is bringing to the Paris Motor Show 2022, held from October 17-23, four electric vehicle models VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, VF 9. This is the first time the company has officially introduced these EV models to the French and European markets.

All the four models come with a 10-year warranty, one of the leading warranty policies on the market.

VinFast plans to open its three headquarters in Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. It also has a plan to open 50 stores in the three countries in the next 12 months, with the first in Germany’s Cologne on November 2./.

VNA