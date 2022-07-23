Business Hanoi takes actions to preserve, restore traditional trade villages Hanoi is taking actions to preserve and keep alive traditional trade villages, as heard at a July 23 workshop on solutions to the conservation and development of craft villages in the capital city in the 2021-2025 period.

Business Tanzania capable of meeting Vietnam's needs in many fields: diplomat Tanzania is an area capable of meeting Vietnam's needs in terms of raw materials and fuel supplies, diversifying export markets for goods, services, human resources and investment, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the African country Nguyen Nam Tien at a recent hybrid investment forum.

Business SSI revenue slumps in Q2 but still up in first half The SSI Securities Corporation reported an after-tax profit of 416 billion VND (17.7 million USD) on revenue of 1.58 trillion VND (67.3 million USD) in the second quarter of the year, a year-on-year decrease of 26% and 8%, respectively.

Business Hai Duong harvesting longan for exports Chi Linh city in the northern province of Hai Duong on July 22 held a ceremony to begin harvesting longan for export and ship batches of longan to the US, Europe and Singapore.