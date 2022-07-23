Vinfast, IRONMAN announce global partnership
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese automaker VinFast and IRONMAN have freshly announced a global partnership for the former to become the first ever naming rights partner of the IRONMAN U.S. Series from 2022.
Under the agreement signed in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on July 23, VinFast will also become the title partner for the 2022 IRONMAN® World Championship and the 2023 IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship, each continuing through 2025, as well as the Exclusive Electric Vehicle Partner of the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Series in U.S., Europe, and Asia through 2025.
Moreover, VinFast will be the exclusive automotive vehicle, electric vehicle, electric scooter, and electric bus partner, providing electric vehicles, including scooters, cars, and buses for IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events.
"The IRONMAN Group is delighted to have developed with VinFast a comprehensive and far-reaching partnership, inclusive of our pinnacle IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship events," said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer for The IRONMAN Group.
Regarding the strategy behind the partnership, Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO stated: "We are certain that our electric mobility will strongly underpin the journeys of IRONMAN athletes around the world to be boundless."
IRONMAN events are globally known for being one of the world's most challenging single-day sporting competitions. With more than 40 IRONMAN triathlon races and 90 IRONMAN 70.3 triathlons worldwide, hundreds of thousands of athletes from around attempt to qualify for the respective IRONMAN World Championship and IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship./.