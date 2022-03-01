VinFast, LeasePlan ink deal on car rental services in Europe
VF8 and VF9 models of VinFast. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced its signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LeasePlan, one of the world's leading car-as-a-service companies, on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) – the most influential technology and mobile exhibition in the world that runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.
According to the MOU, Lease Plan will provide Vinfast's products and services to business and individual customers in European countries such as Germany, France and the Netherlands. LeasePlan will become the preferred partner of VinFast to provide operational leasing, fleet management and remarketing to B2C and B2B customers.
This collaboration will help VinFast expand its access to major markets, helping it quickly establish its brand in Europe, which is a key market in the company's global strategy.
Nguyen Thanh Thuy, CEO of VinFast in Europe, said the announcement is further evidence of the rapid progress VinFast is making towards its European launch, as well as its commitment to offering optimal financing solutions to customers./.