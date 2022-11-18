This is VinFast's largest corporate order to date, and one of Autonomy's largest electric vehicle orders, affirming the acceptance by the international market of the Vietnamese automaker.

In August 2022, Autonomy ordered 23,000 electric vehicles across 17 different global automakers, including VinFast, to operate its subscription services.

At that time, Autonomy planned to order 400 VF 8 and VF 9 vehicles and now has officially increased the order to more than 2,500 units.

Customers can learn about VinFast vehicles at any of VinFast’s six stores in California. Those interested in subscribing a VinFast through Autonomy can sign up via Autonomy's mobile app and receive the car directly from Autonomy's AutoNation pickup locations.

VinFast has already started delivering the VF 8 to Vietnamese customers, and the VF 8 and VF 9 are currently open for global reservations./.

VNA