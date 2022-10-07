Business Vietnam’s GDP projected at 7% in 2022: AMRO The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) has joined many international organisations in revising up Vietnam’s GDP growth this year thanks to the country’s strong performance since early this year and success in containing inflation.

Business Hai Phong becomes increasingly attractive to domestic, foreign investors The northern port city of Hai Phong has become more attractive in the eyes of both domestic and foreign investors thanks to its concerted and modern development of socio-economic fields, transport and urban infrastructure, fair business and investment environment.

Business Conference seeks to better cross-border e-commerce skill for export firms Hanoi will continue to coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA), Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, and relevant units to support and train businesses in skills on cross-border e-commerce, according to Vice Director of Hanoi Center for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion (HPA) Nguyen Thi Mai Anh.

Business Petrovietnam’s fertiliser corporation sees impressive profit The Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo) enjoyed a revenue of nearly 15 trillion VND (627.7 million USD) and a pre-tax profit of 5.3 trillion VND in the first nine months of this year, two-fold and three-fold increases respectively over those of the same period las year.