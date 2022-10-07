VinFast returns to Paris Motor Show 2022
Four years after its global debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, VinFast, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced its return with brand-new positioning as Vietnam’s first and only global smart EV maker, marking its significant leap on the journey toward sustainable mobility.
For the first time, VinFast will officially introduce the premium electric vehicle line-up covering from segment B to E to the French market, it said on October 7.
VinFast will bring to the 2022 Paris Motor Show (PMS), to take pace from October 17-13, four models VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. This is the first time the automaker has officially introduced these electric vehicle models to the French market.
In particular, the VF 6 and VF 7, respectively belonging to Segment B and Segment C, are two models jointly designed by VinFast and Torino Design. The Pininfarina-designed VF 8 and VF 9 are the first two electric SUV models to be launched in the global market. The four all-electric models will come with a 10-year warranty, one of the leading warranty policies on the market.
In addition to electric passenger vehicles, in just 4 years, VinFast has developed a comprehensive ecosystem of electrified mobility covering sustainable energy solutions, electric buses, scooters, and cars. The current electric vehicle line-up has five models including VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, VF 9 covering Segments A to E.
Le Thi Thu Thuy – Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast - said: “VinFast is proud to return to the 2022 Paris Motor Show to prove that Vietnam is not only capable of making cars but also making a great leap toward the electrified revolution.”
The first 100 VF 8s were recently delivered to VinFirst customers in Vietnam. Approximately 5,000 VF 8s are expected to be handed to customers in international markets later this year./.