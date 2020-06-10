Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s first domestic automaker, VinFast, announced on June 10 that it sold more than 2,160 vehicles during the month of May, with the hatchback Fadil its most popular model.



May represented not its best monthly sales to date but was also a particularly encouraging result after a period of production suspension and stagnant business due to COVID-19.



The outcome was attributed to a series of incentives and stimulus programmes introduced by VinFast during the month.



VinFast boasts a network of service workshops expected to be present in all 63 cities and provinces nationwide by the end of this year.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a recent report that Vietnam’s auto industry has been one of the key sectors most affected by the pandemic, with production in the first quarter falling 10.5 percent year-on-year to 56,200 units while inventories tripled.



Sales totalled 322,322 last year, up 11.7 percent against 2018, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association./.