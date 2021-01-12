A showroom of VinFast cars (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s domestic automaker VinFast, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup, sold a total 29,485 cars in 2020, according to a sales report of the company.

In the final month of the year, the company set a new sales record as 4,503 vehicles were sold, breaking its previous one of 4,040 in November.

The automaker’s incentives and stimulus programmes attributed to the surge of its sales at the year-end, a VinFast representative explained.

Of particular note, it rolled out a promotion exceeding 600 billion VND (26.03 million USD) to those who purchased VinFast cars before the end of December.

VinFast boasts a network of service workshops expected to be present in all 63 cities and provinces nationwide by the end of this year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a report that Vietnam’s auto industry has been one of the key sectors most affected by the pandemic, with production in the first quarter falling 10.5 percent year-on-year to 56,200 units while inventories tripled./.