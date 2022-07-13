Business ASEAN Online Sale Day 2022 to take place next month The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Online Sale Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from August 8 -10 to mark ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary, according to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business French electricity companies to work with Vietnam for energy transition: conference French electricity companies are willing to facilitate Vietnam’s energy transition by working with their counterparts in the country, a conference has heard in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business CPTPP prompts Vietnam’s aquatic exports to Japan Vietnam is eying great opportunities in exporting aquatic products to the Japanese market thanks to the high level of openness of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to insiders.