Business Export activities bustle on first workday after Tet Export activities bustled on the first workday after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday on February 15 with many batches of goods departing for foreign markets such as the US, the EU and Australia.

Business FPT IS, Carbon EX cooperate to promote carbon credit projects FPT Information System Company Limited (FPT IS) and Carbon EX have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in providing services and solutions to promote carbon credit projects.

Business Vietnam promotes digitalisation in customs activities The General Department of Customs in 2024 will continue to reform customs policies and procedures, as well as build and deploy digital customs.