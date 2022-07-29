VinFast to distribute five electric vehicle models in Vietnam
Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced it will sell five models of electric vehicle (EV) in the Vietnamese market.
The five EV models offered in the local market are VF5, VF6, VF7, VF8 and VF9 across the A, B, C, D and E segments.
VinFast has received orders for models VF8 and VF9, and deliveries are scheduled to begin at the end of this year.
The models VF5, VF6 and VF7 were introduced in the US at the beginning of this year, but the company has yet to announce the date for their distribution.
VinFast announced on July 15 that it will halt production of petrol-powered vehicles. After producing enough cars for signed orders, VinFast will focus solely on manufacturing electric vehicles./.