Business Can Gio expected to become eco-tourism city Can Gio district, the only area of Ho Chi Minh City bordering the sea, is expected to become a high-quality resort and eco-tourism city by 2030 under a resolution on the city’s development.

Business Vietjet Air launches new routes link Da Nang with Mumbai, New Delhi Budget carrier Vietjet Air launched new flight services linking the central city of Da Nang with India’s Mumbai and New Delhi with a ceremony at Da Nang International Airport on October 18.

Business Vietnamese pomelo gets green light to enter US market After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture has officially licensed the import of fresh pomelo from Vietnam.