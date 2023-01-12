Business Automobile sales increase 33% in 2022 Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 404,635 vehicles of all kinds last year, an annual rise of 33%.

Business Vietjet to open HCM City-Melbourne direct route Vietjet Air, Vietnam’s largest private carrier, has announced its opening of a route linking Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne of Australia starting March 31.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on January 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 12, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Kien Giang aims to improve industrial production value by 8% The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang strives for industrial production value to reach more than 48.18 trillion VND (2.04 billion USD) this year, a year-on-year increase of 8%.