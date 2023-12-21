VinFuture Grand Prize awarded to invention in solar cells, Lithium-ion batteries
President Vo Van Thuong (first, right) presents the VinFuture Grand Prize to scientists (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 3 million USD Grand Prize of the third season of the VinFuture Prize has been awarded to inventions in creating a sustainable platform for green energy through production with solar cells and storage with Lithium-ion batteries.
At the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony in Hanoi on December 20, the grand prize was presented to four scientists: Prof. Martin Andrew Green (Australia), Prof. Stanley Whittingham (the US), Prof. Rachid Yazami (Morocco), and Prof. Akira Yoshino (Japan) in recognition of their breakthrough inventions that help create a sustainable platform for green energy through production with solar cells and storage with Lithium-ion batteries.
The special prize for scientists from developing countries was presented to Prof. Gurdev Singh Khush (the US) and Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan (Vietnam) in recognition of their invention and advancement of disease-resistant rice varieties. The two scientists have worked together for over 50 years to develop disease-resistant and high-yield rice varieties.
Four scientists – Prof. Daniel Joshua Drucker, Prof. Francis Habener, Prof. Jens Juul Holst and Assoc. Prof. Svetlana Mojsov were awarded the special prize for scientists in emerging fields, with their discovery of the role of glucagon-like peptides-1 (GLP-1), paving the way for widely used treatments for diabetes and obesity.
Meanwhile, the special prize for female scientists was given to Prof. Susan Solomon from the US for her contribution to research on ozone depletion.
The third season of the VinFuture Prize this year, with the theme "Boundless Unity", received 1,389 nominations, more than tripling the number in the first season./.