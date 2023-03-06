Videos Cao Phong orange hits the shelves in UK The Cao Phong orange from the northern province of Hoa Binh is now officially put up for sale in the UK, marking the return of this specialty to the global market after over 40 years.

Business Hoa Phat Group: weakening demand results in sluggish sales Vietnamese steel giant Hoa Phat Group reported that weakening demand has led to sluggish sales of its products since early this year.

Business Indonesia hỗ trợ tiêu thụ và chuyển đổi xe điện từ ngày 20/3 Indonesia will provide incentives to boost sales of battery-based electric vehicles (KBLBB) starting March 20, as part of efforts to encourage the use of this type of vehicle and attract investment into domestic production, a senior cabinet minister has said.

Business Affordable home buyers to get loans with lower rates Affordable home buyers can access preferential loans at rates 1.5-2 percentage points lower than the market average as part of a credit package worth around 120 trillion VND (5.02 billion USD).