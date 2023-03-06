Vingroup helps Vietnam go green with Vinfast car rental, taxi company
Chairman of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong on March 6 decided to establish GSM (Green - Smart - Mobility) Joint Stock Company, specialising in offering VinFast electric car and motorbike rental and taxi services.
An electric car of VinFast (Photo: VNA)
The company is expected to provide the market with 10,000 cars and 100,000 motorbikes made by the VinFast Trading Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vingroup.
With a charter capital of 3 trillion VND (126.77 million USD), the GSM, founded by Vuong, who owns a 95% stake, is expected to begin operation in Hanoi next month and then nationwide this year. The company will offer rental services to transport companies, while operating its own electric taxi service.
Nguyen Van Thanh, General Director of GSM, said the firm aims to further improve the green and smart mobility ecosystem in Vietnam, providing people with more options to use electric vehicles at a reasonable cost./.