Vingroup issues 525 million USD bonds on international market in May
VinFast's welcome gate at its factory in Hai Phong. (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vingroup has just announced its bond issuance on the international market in 2022, worth 525 million USD, with the offering price of 1 million USD a bond. The issue date is expected to be in May.
This is part of a plan to issue up to 1.5 billion USD worth of the company's bonds, which has been approved by Vingroup's Board of Directors recently. With the 5-year bonds, the bondholder will be given the right to choose shares of VinFast owned by Vingroup.
Besides paying fees and expenses for the bond issuance, the raised capital will be invested in VinFast to develop its car production complex.
The bonds were expected to be issued in the first quarter of 2022 before being delayed and divided into two times.
At the end of the first quarter, Vingroup posted revenue of 18.2 trillion VND, of which VinFast's production segment contributed 3.3 trillion VND.
Previously, VinFast Trading & Investment Pte. Ltd - a subsidiary of Vingroup based in Singapore - has submitted an application for an initial public offering (IPO) to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The IPO is expected to raise about 2 billion USD. If successful, this will be one of the two largest IPOs of an Asian company on the US exchanges./.