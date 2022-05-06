Business Vietnam ready to assist Australian businesses: diplomat Vietnam will support Australian enterprises as they explore and expand their investment, business and trade activities in the country, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh told the host’s business community on May 5.

Business Strong demand to fuel tra fish exports in Q2: VASEP The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has forecast a bright future for the tra fish industry this year on the back of strong demand from major markets including the US, Europe and Asian countries.