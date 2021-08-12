Vingroup tests self-driving electric vehicle in Nha Trang
Conglomerate Vingroup recently posted a video on the trial run of its level 4 self-driving electric cars on Hon Tre island, Nha Trang city, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, which is developed by the Vingroup Big Data Institute (VinBigdata) Research Institute.
The vehicle features a map with high resolution for areas of up to 10 sq.km and optimal positioning for navigation with an error of only 5cm in the active area.
It applies artificial intelligence (AI) combining data collected from two lidars and six 102-degree wide-angle cameras.
The solution is capable of identifying obstacles on the road such as pedestrians, vehicles, and traffic signs with a high rate of accuracy.
Meanwhile, the vehicle has the ability to automatically decelerate from a distance of 30 m or change lanes from a distance of 10 m when detecting immobile obstacles.
The average speed can be up to a maximum of 30 km per hour, which is an impressive speed for electric passenger vehicles with a large payload of up to 23 seats.
Automatic parking feature is also integrated into the smart vehicle.
Vingroup said this is one of VinBigdata’s latest research outcomes, making it the next Vietnamese firm to develop a level 4 self-driving electric vehicle.
In March, Phenikaa Group, a multi-sectoral corporation, introduced its prototype of a level-4 autonomous vehicle, the first smart self-driving vehicle in Vietnam./.