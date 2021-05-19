Business Reference exchange rate down 19 VND on May 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND per USD on May 19, down 19 VND from the previous day.

Business Honey exports face US anti-dumping probe The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has officially begun an anti-dumping investigation into honey imported from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine, and Vietnam, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced.