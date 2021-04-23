VinGroup’s new complex poised to turn Phu Quoc into world-class tourism hub
VinGroup on April 21 officially opened Phu Quoc United Centre – a brand-new resort and entertainment complex in Phu Quoc Island, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang – which is poised to help turn the “Pearl Island” into a world-class tourism hub.
The all-in-one tourism universe is holding 5 national records recognized by the Vietnam Record Association, namely Vietnam's largest complex with diverse entertainment and resort forms, Vietnam's largest bamboo construction, Vietnam's first Teddy Bear Museum, 3D multimedia show with the most Vietnamese historical references, Vietnam's largest floating multimedia show inspired by European culture.
Dubbed as “Sleepless City,” Grand World – part of the Phu Quoc United Centre – is expected to set the scene for the development of night-time economy in Vietnam, with the splendid Grand World Phu Quoc Night Market, NightZone 68, and Saigon Seafood Hub Market.
These are places where tourists can eat, play and buy anything from a series of bars, restaurants and shopping streets teeming with domestic and international brands.
Before Grand World, Phu Quoc only had a night market in Duong Dong, said Managing Director of John’s Tours Phu Quoc Pham Thi Tu Quyen. Now Grand World is offering a wide range of activities for tourists at night, she continued, they can spend a night here.
Visitors will have to stay at least one more day to explore The Grand World and this would provide a significant push for the local tourism, she added.
It will be surely a must-go destination in Phu Quoc, the equivalent of Universal Studio or Disneyland in tourist hotspots worldwide, said Huynh Van Son, Director of tour operator Sea Star Sai Gon JSC. This project plays a vital part in boosting Phu Quoc’s tourism, he added.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the Phu Quoc People’s Committee Huynh Quang Hung said the presence of prestigious corporations like VinGroup and their major projects, Phu Quoc has been given a facelift and seen an enormous growth in tourism.
Tourist arrivals in Phu Quoc is on a rise, surging around 25 – 30 percent annually./.