Travel Visit Vietnam Year 2021 opens in Ninh Binh The grand opening ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year 2021 and Hoa Lu Festival 2021, themed “Hoa Lu - thousand-year Ancient Capital”, took place in the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 20. ​

Travel Vietnamese tourism ready to re-open Domestic travel companies are looking forward to the return of international visitors and their significant contribution to tourism revenue.

Travel High hopes for recovery of domestic tourism during summer Tourism operators have been bullish about their business’s bouncing back after being battered by COVID-19 as the summer holidays near and the disease is largely brought under control.