Business Textile-garment industry expands 7.55 percent in 2019 Vietnam’s textile and garment industry is estimated to grow about 7.55 percent this year, according to President of the Vietnam Textile and Apprarel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Business Hanoi expects to overfulfil many yearly targets Hanoi expects to overfulfil seven out of 22 targets set for this year, Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung reported to the municipal People’s Council on December 3.

Sci-Tech Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms debuts The Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms was rolled out by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s E-Commerce and Digital Economy Department in Ho Chi Minh City on December 2.