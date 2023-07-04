Vinh Long honours ASEAN Tourism Awards-winning homestays
A ceremony was held in Long Ho district of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to honour homestays winning ASEAN Tourism Awards and to promote tourism activities in An Binh islet.
This year, Vinh Long has a homestay complex in An Binh commune, Long Ho district, comprising of six homestay units which receive the ASEAN Homestay Award of the ASEAN Tourism Awards.
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long Ho district Vo Trung Son said that An Binh islet, covering four communes of An Binh, Hoa Ninh, Dong Phu and Binh Hoa Phuoc, has great potential for tourism development.
Compared to those in neighbouring provinces, An Binh ecotourism has been promoted earlier with many homestays. To date, the area is home to more than 20 homestays, including nine winning the ASEAN Tourism Awards since 2017, he said.
Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Phan Van Giau said that over the years, the tourism sector of Vinh Long has developed many new products, including homestay tourism. He noted that homestays in An Binh islet have attracted more than 40% of the total number of tourists in the province.
In the 2017-2023 period, local homestays have received the ASEAN Tourism Awards three times, making Vinh Long tourism distinctive.
Giau asked local homestays to continue to promote their achievements, enhance their services, renew their tourism products, and strengthen their connectivity to form a value chain, contributing to realising the target of turning tourism into a spearhead sector of the province in 2025.
He also asked for support and coordination from other Mekong Delta localities and Ho Chi Minh City in promoting Vinh Long’s tourism.
Earlier, a Vinh Long homestay culinary contest was held, introducing traditional dishes and OCOP products of the province./.