Vinh Long officials extend Easter wishes to Catholics, Protestants
Officials of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long visited the palace of the Catholic Diocese of Vinh Long and the local representative board of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) on April 1 to offer Easter greetings.
Wishing Catholics and Protestants a happy Easter, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Bui Van Nghiem informed about the province’s socio-economic development, attributing common achievements partly to contributions by local Catholics and Protestants.
He expressed his hope that with their positions, role, and prestige, the Catholic and Protestant dignitaries will continue joining local authorities to encourage followers to continue complying with the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws and taking part in emulation campaigns, thus helping with the fast and sustainable development of Vinh Long.
In particular, as the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021 – 2026 tenure are on the horizon, he called for the active participation of local religious followers so as to ensure the success of the elections.
Standing Vice Secretary of the Vinh Long provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Bui Van Nghiem (R) presents flowers to Pastor Nguyen Hoang Phuc, head of the Vinh Long representative board of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), on April 1 (Photo: VNA)On behalf of Catholics, Bishop Huynh Van Hai of the Diocese of Vinh Long highlighted the significance of the Easter and thanked the provincial authorities’ sentiment towards local Catholic followers.
Meanwhile, Pastor Nguyen Hoang Phuc, head of the Vinh Long representative board of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), appreciated the provincial leaders’ attention to and support for the Church, especially in religious practices.
Protestants are always aware of their responsibilities towards local socio-economic development, he affirmed, adding that dignitaries have been encouraging followers to fulfill citizens’ obligations and actively participate in the coming elections./.