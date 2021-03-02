Vinh Long presses ahead with sustainable production, consumption
Streets in Vinh Long (Source: baovinhlong.com.vn)Vinh Long (VNA) -
By 2030, 90 percent of industrial parks in the province are set to apply clean and environmentally-friendly technologies.
All supermarkets and shopping centres are to use eco-packaging instead of single-use plastics, and the use of slowly-degrading packaging at wet markets will be cut by 80 percent.
The province also hopes to have 100 percent of its enterprises joining production and distribution chains for safe farm produce and it also targets the widespread use of QR codes for product origin tracing.
Local business invests in machinery to increase productivity and product quality (Photo: VNA)Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Liet said local authorities will assist businesses in boosting their production capacity and product quality, and in reducing costs to engage in a network of sustainable production and consumption.
The provincial Department of Science and Technology has been tasked with planning and launching programmes assisting companies and localities in the innovation process.
Priorities have been set for waste recycling, the sustainable use of natural resources and energy, and technological application in resources management, goods manufacturing, and consumer protection./.