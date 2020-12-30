Health Three new COVID-19 cases reported on December 29 Three more cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm December 29, which all involved people returning from abroad who had been quarantined, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Illegal returnee found in HCM City positive to COVID-19 The Ho Chi Minh City Disease Control Centre (CDC) has confirmed a new COVID-19 case, a 24-year-old man who illegally entered Vietnam together with Patients 1,440 and 1,451 and three others.

Health Dong Thap takes urgent anti-pandemic measures as new case found Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on December 29 had an urgent online meeting with the People’s Committee of Lai Vung district, where one COVID-19 case has been found, to seek measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the locality.

Health Hanoi tightens preventive measures against COVID-19 Leaders of the capital city of Hanoi have asked localities to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the year-end occasions.