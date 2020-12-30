Vinh Long province detects another illegal immigrant
Relevant authorities of the southern province of Vinh Long recently detected another illegal immigrant who has now been quarantined and took his sample for SARS-CoV-2 test, Deputy Chairwoman of the province Nguyen Thi Quyen Thanh said on December 30.
At a meeting of the Vinh Long provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control
The 24-year-old man, a resident of Trung Thanh Dong commune, Vung Lien district, illegally entered the country by sea and later moved to Vinh Long province where he was detected.
He was found to have spent the December 29 night at his house in Trung Thanh Dong commune. The following morning, he met a number of his family members
Authorities have conducted necessary measures to trace those who contacted with him and sterilise his house.
Earlier, local authorities had detected another illegal immigrant who is now Patient 1440./.
