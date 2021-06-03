Business Vietnamese lychees increase presence in Singapore The early-ripening “u hong” lychees from Thanh Ha district, the northern province of Hai Duong – a lychee farming hub of Vietnam, hit the shelves of Singaporean supermarkets on June 3.

Business Stock market size hits over 79 percent of GDP Capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) in May rose 7.07 percent month-on-month to more than 4.97 quadrillion VND (over 216 billion USD), equivalent to about 79.09 percent of the country’s GDP at the end of 2020.

Business FDI in industrial parks, economic zones up over 10 pct. in first five months Local industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) attracted about 6.02 billion USD in both registered capital of 291 new foreign-invested projects and additional capital into existing ones in the first five months of 2021, an increase of about 10.3 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.