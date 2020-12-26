Health New COVID-19 strain not yet found among legal immigrants in Vietnam Vietnam has not yet detected the new strain of coronavirus that has spread in the UK among legal immigrants, a health official affirmed on December 25.

Health Six imported cases of COVID-19 reported on December 25 Six imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on December 25, raising the national count to 1,439, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health HIV transmission risks high among adolescents Vietnam has seen an increase in the number of adolescents infected with HIV, especially among gays.