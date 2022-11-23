PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Long (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to be more drastic and decisive to fully tap its potential and effectively perform socio-economic development tasks.



During a working session with standing board of the provincial Party Committee in Vinh Long on November 23, PM Chinh urged the province to grasp and fully realise the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, and other resolutions on sustainable socio-economic development and national defence-security in the Mekong Delta in tandem with climate change.



In the immediate future, he said Vinh Long needs to continue fighting COVID-19 effectively, create the best conditions for socio-economic recovery following the pandemic via stepping up the disbursement of preferential credits for the right persons in an open and transparent manner.



Lying in the centre of the Mekong Delta, Vinh Long boasts a favourable geographical location and climate, a convenient transportation system and an abundant workforce. Therefore, focus should be given on sustainable agriculture and rural development, cultivation, animal husbandry, fisheries and forestry, particularly hi-tech agriculture with switch to more processed produce.



The PM suggested building more industrial clusters to develop industries with branded and competitive products and join the value chain. At the same time, the province needs to diversify tourism products to catch new market trends and use modern technology in tourism activities, he said.



He called for attention to completing upgrade of infrastructure, especially transport, tourism, urban infrastructure and climate change response infrastructure; pooling social resources to promote public-private partnership model and effectively using State investment for synchronous infrastructure development.



In his opinion, it is necessary to accelerate sci-tech application to fuel innovations and start-ups, develop economic sectors and offer all possible support to production and trade.



With planning as a key task, Vinh Long was assigned to complete its provincial master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, contributing to perfecting national and regional planning system.



The PM asked the province to effectively manage and use natural resources, actively fight natural disasters and cope with climate change while effectively implementing national target programmes and strengthening national defence-security, social safety and order.



About Party building, he tasked the locality with building a strong and clean political system, building a streamlined apparatus with effective and efficient operation in service of businesses and people, and cracking down corruption and negative phenomena.



PM Chinh also promised to direct ministries and agencies to consider the provincial authorities’ proposals related to infrastructure building.



Earlier, he inspected the ongoing construction of several works in the province.



This year, the province's gross regional domestic product growth is estimated at 8.2% while the industrial production index is also expected to increase by 25%. The total FDI reached 18.7 million USD, up 9%. There are 450 newly-established firms, up 45% and 91 others resumed operations./.