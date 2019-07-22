Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

- Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 22 asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to step up economic strategic breakthroughs in order to create sustainable incomes.Economic strategic breakthroughs should go in tandem with economic restructuring and growth model reform, the top legislator said at a working session with key local officials as part of her visit to the province.Pointing out unstable agricultural development, Ngan urged Vinh Long to restructure the agricultural sector, renew product designs and build brand names for local products.Besides, the province needs to intensify administrative reform and further improve the local business environment to attract more domestic and foreign investors, she said.In investment attraction, attention should be paid to such spheres as industry, modern technology, high-tech agriculture and innovative startup, the NA Chairwoman said, asking Vinh Long to take heed of the private economic sector, especially small-and medium-sized enterprises.Other tasks include building the Party, improving the quality of education and training, particularly high-quality personnel training, public health care and child care, she added.At the working session, Ngan lauded Vinh Long’s efforts in economic development, Party building, national defence and security, new-style rural area building, poverty reduction and job creation.Of note, the locality has well implemented policies towards national contributors. All 174 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers in the locality, who are still alive, are being taken care by agencies.Reportedly, Vinh Long’s economy grew 6.3 percent annually during the 2016-2018 period and its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) per capita in 2018 reached 44.8 million VND (about 1,947 USD), up 1.3 times against 2015.On this occasion, Ngan and her entourage presented funding to build bridges in two disadvantaged communes, and 200 gifts and scholarships to local needy children.-VNA