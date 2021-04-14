Vinh Long's university holds New Year celebration for Cambodian, Lao students
The Cuu Long University in the southern province of Vinh Long held an event to welcome the traditional New Year festival for Cambodian and Lao students as well as its Khmer lecturers and students.
The New Year festival, called Chol Chnam Thmay in Cambodia and Bunpimay in Laos, is held from April 14-16 every year.
Speaking at the event, the university’s Rector Luong Minh Cu said that due to complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodian and Lao students cannot return home to welcome the New Year with their families.
Therefore, the university organised the event to help them practice rituals and customs during their traditional New Year festivals such as thread tying and water splashing, and participate in folk games, he said.
The event was also a chance to connect Cambodian and Lao students with Vietnamese teachers and friends.
A total of 114 Cambodian and Laos students are studying at the university./.