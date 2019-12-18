Vinh oranges and Nghe An specialties week opens in Hanoi
Hanoi (VNA) - A “Week of Vinh Oranges and Nghe An Specialties” kicked off on December 17 evening at the Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.
More than 90 booths of enterprises, cooperatives and farms from central Nghe An province are displaying their specialties, especially Vinh oranges and orange-related products.
Vinh orange, which is famous for its juicy and sweet taste, is known as a specialty of the central province. This is the first time the provincial People’s Committee has cooperated with Big C Thang Long to introduce its specialties to Hanoi – the second biggest market nationwide.
Thai Thanh Quy, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Nghe An is the largest province in the country with diversified topography which is suitable for growing many fruits.
Apart from Vinh oranges, the province has other specialty products such as pineapples, passion fruit, guava and grape, along with livestock including goat, chicken, fish and squid.
He highlighted the event as an opportunity for the province’s agricultural enterprises to connect with partners in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces, seeking business opportunities to promote safe and high-quality agricultural products of their localities, especially to modern retail channels like supermarkets and trade centres, as well as exporting to foreign markets.
Representative of Central Retail said in 2019, nearly 700 tonnes of agricultural products from Nghe An province were consumed at Big C and Go! Vietnam supermarkets nationwide.
With clear geographical indication and traceability stamps, products such as oranges and chayote grown on sand have seen impressive sales numbers, the representative said.
The event will last until December 21./.
