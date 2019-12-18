Business Vehicles to be banned through Lao Cai-Hekou border gate Vehicles will be banned from passing through Lao Cai-Hekou International Border Gate from January 1, 2020, according to the Lao Cai economic zone management board.

Business One billion USD earmarked for Mekong Delta’s development Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said authorities are considering the allocation of 1 billion USD for the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta to cope with climate change.

Business Ministry launches websites to deal with counterfeit goods The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on December 18 launched three websites to fight counterfeit goods and help consumers resolve e-commerce disputes.

Business High-tech supply chain key to sustainability for agriculture New technologies are key to advancing the agriculture sector since they can boost the value of products to make them more competitive on the global market, experts said.