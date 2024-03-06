Vinh Phuc approves 81-million-USD project on industrial park development
The People's Committee of northern Vinh Phuc province on March 5 granted investment certificates for the construction of the Phuc Yen Industrial Park project worth of 2 trillion VND (81 million USD) for the two companies.
Concept master plan of the Phuc Yen Industrial Park project worth of 2 trillion VND (81 million USD). (Photo: SHINEC)
They are the SHINEC Joint Stock Company and Vinh Phuc International Service and Industrial Zone Joint Stock Company.
The project, located in Phuc Yen city, covers an area of 111.3 hectares, with a proposed 50-year operational period.
According to the committed schedule, the investment and construction of infrastructure is anticipated to complete from Q2 of 2025 to Q1 of 2027, with operation commencing from Q2 of 2027.
The Phuc Yen Industrial Park will have a synchronised and modern technical infrastructure system. It targets projects in the fields of mechanical engineering, precision mechanics, medical equipment, electrical equipment, with modern and advanced technologies and minimal environmental pollution.
The park, developed by SHINEC and its partner, is expected to be one of the vibrant and high-quality investment destinations, promising to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Vinh Phuc province.
The location is advantageous, being approximately 35 km from the centre of Hanoi, nearly 10 km from Noi Bai Airport, and 150 km from Hai Phong Port and Cai Lan Port and being adjacent to the Noi Bai – Lao Cai expressway.
In recent years, Vinh Phuc province has been steadfast in its sustainable development strategy. It has been accelerating the adjustment and planning of industrial parks towards specialisation, ecological friendliness, and intelligence, gradually building exemplary industrial parks with coordinated and modern infrastructure./.