Vinh Phuc commits to support Japanese firms
The memorandum of understanding signing at the conference. (Photo: baovinhphuc.vn)Vinh Phuc (VNS/VNA) - The northern province of Vinh Phuc commits to accompanying and creating favourable conditions in accordance with Vietnamese law for Japanese businesses, investors and partners to implement cooperation and investment activities in the locality.
Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Viet Van made the statement at a conference to promote Vietnam – Japan investment held in the province on January 8.
The event, co-organised by the People’s Committee and Asia Group, was one of the activities to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973-2023).
When Vinh Phuc was re-established in 1997, it was a poor, purely agricultural province with budget revenue of only more than 100 billion VND (4.3 million USD) and income per capita equal to 48% of the national average.
At that time, the province had only eight FDI projects and one domestic investment project. In the context of many challenges, Vinh Phuc province identified international integration, expanding cooperation with localities and foreign partners as the driving force for its socio-economic development. International economic integration and investment attraction were key to its development.
The province is now one of the few localities with high industrial production value, high total domestic budget revenue, and a leading centre for manufacturing automobiles, motorbikes, and electronic products for the key northern economic region and the whole country.
By the end of 2022, the province attracted 450 FDI projects with total investment capital of over 7.5 billion USD. Of which, there are 58 Japanese projects with a total registered capital of over 1.62 billion USD, ranking second in terms of number of projects and investment capital, but first in terms of disbursement ratio and production and business efficiency.
Japanese projects are mainly in the field of automobile and motorcycle manufacturing, contributing up to 70% of Vinh Phuc's total annual budget revenue and creating jobs for more than 24,000 local workers. In addition, projects using Japanese ODA, typically the 152 million USD project to improve the investment environment, have helped the province solve initial shortcomings such as lack of electricity and clean water as well as outdated drainage and wastewater treatment systems.
Trade relations between Vinh Phuc and Japan have prospered as many products have been exported and many Vinh Phuc citizens are living, studying and working in Japan.
In order to become the centre of industry, service and tourism development of the region and the whole country and strengthen the cooperation relationship between Vinh Phuc and Japanese partners, the province will deploy effective agreements signed with Akita and Tochighi prefectures. It would also strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other localities of Japan to attract supporting industries, high-tech production, biotechnology, and environmentally-friendly projects.
In addition, it would speed up the beef project in Tam Dao district, commercial activities, and exporting its key products to Japan. It would promote tourism cooperation, focusing on sharing experiences in tourism development planning, connecting education cooperation, training high-quality human resources, and exporting labourers. Cooperation in the field of agriculture, especially high-tech agriculture, would be paid attention to.
The province’s leaders also provided information about Japanese investors who are interested in the clean land fund for the development of industrial parks, orientation for the construction and development of trade centres and golf tourism services in the province. On the occasion, leaders of Tuyen Quang province – a neighbouring locality, introduced their potential and advantages in tourism and service development.
The Vinh Phuc Centre for Research, Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support, Asia Group, VY Planning Joint Stock Company, Vinh Phuc Trade Promotion Centre, Jink Joint Stock Company and Concele Joint Stock Company signed a memorandum of understanding to support, promote and connect investment cooperation opportunities and business activities in the fields of industry, tourism and commerce as well as introduce new potential for Japanese enterprises in Vinh Phuc and Tuyen Quang provinces.
Also at the event, Asia Group officially inaugurated its golf product showroom chain from Japan and other brands such as TaylorMade, Mizuno, and Adidas. It now has three showrooms providing products in three market segments including Standard, VIP and Luxury. All of its golf products are displayed and follow Japanese standards.
The group aimed to create a “shop-indoor golf-academy-tour-event” golf ecosystem in Vietnam.
On the occasion, it also organised Asia Golf tournament to promoting exchanges between the two countries./.