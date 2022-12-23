Business High demand expected for international flights during Tet International flights during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season should prosper, an official from the Ministry of Transport has said.

Business Vietnam to become RoK’s third largest trade partner Vietnam is expected to surpass Japan to become the third largest trade partner of the Republic of Korea (RoK), just behind China and the US, according to the newswire world.kbs.co.kr.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,631 VND/USD on December 23, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Videos Durian exports to China up sharply In the first month of being exported through official channels, durian exports to China in October rose 40 fold over October last year.