Illegal Chinese immigrants (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – Police in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on May 4 launched criminal proceedings against a local woman for organising illegal entries into Vietnam, in accordance with Article 348 of the 2015 Criminal Code.



Accordingly, Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh, 36, residing in the province's Vinh Yen city, was charged with organising the illegal entry and residence of 52 Chinese nationals in the locality.



The same day, the Ho Chi Minh City’s police reported that they found 11 illegal immigrants, all foreigners, in the city, and detained two involved persons.

As many as 69 officers were also deployed to ensure security and order in two places under lockdown.

During the four-day holiday, local police also increased inspections to ensure traffic order and create favourable conditions for travelling./.