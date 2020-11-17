A worker at Vina Korea Company based in Vinh Yen city of Vinh Phuc province (Photo: baovinhphuc.com.vn)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) - Industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc attracted nearly 300 million USD in FDI in the first ten months of this year, equal to 80 percent of the year’s target.

The sum included both new capital in 16 projects, and additional capital in 36 existing projects.

There were also six domestic direct investment projects with more than 700 billion VND (30.31 million USD) in total capital.

Local IPs now house 372 valid projects, including 307 FDI projects with registered capital in excess of 4.3 billion USD.

Vinh Phuc has bolstered its administrative reform efforts, built an open investment climate, and zoned off land lots for the wave of major investment expected upon the completion of the Thang Long Vinh Phuc Industrial Park Phase II and the Dong Soc industrial cluster.

The province is currently viewed as among four localities in Vietnam with the best infrastructure and conditions for industrial development./.