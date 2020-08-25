Workers at a mechanics firm in Vinh Phuc (Photo: VNA)



Vinh Phuc (VNA) - Along with investing in building infrastructure and promoting production, businesses at industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc are also focusing on sewage treatment and environmental protection to ensure the health and safety of workers.



In response to the green lifestyle movement, the Korean-invested firm Cammsys Vietnam Co., Ltd., which specialises in the production of electronic products, has invested in growing trees in and around its facility.



Dao Xuan Hao, director of the provincial investment support service centre, said that of 54 ha of land at section 2 of the Ba Thien IP, some 15 ha is green space.



Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, meanwhile, is also focusing on growing trees at the Thang Long IP to create a green space and reduce environmental pollution.



The company has also invested in building three canals with a combined length of 3.6 km.



Some 309 out of 367 projects, or 84 percent, at IPs in Vinh Phuc province had been put into operation as of the end of July, up 6 percent against last December.



Of the 367 projects, 62 are domestic direct investment projects valued at over 14.8 trillion VND (633.6 million USD), while 305 are FDI projects worth more than 4 billion USD.



Binh Xuyen district alone has seven IPs covering nearly 2,000 ha: Thang Long Vinh Phuc, Binh Xuyen, Binh Xuyen II, Ba Thien, Ba Thien II, Son Loi, and Nam Binh Xuyen, leading the province in numbers and investment projects.



The Thang Long Vinh Phuc IP has attracted dozens of investors from Japan, with combined capital exceeding 200 million USD, even though it has only just finished the first phase of construction.

Between 2016 and 2019, Vinh Phuc attracted 2.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) and some 55.28 trillion VND (2.38 billion USD) in domestic direct investment (DDI).

By the end of June 2020, Vinh Phuc was home to 392 FDI projects with total registered capital of 5.57 billion USD, according to statistics of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

The projects were run by investors from 18 countries and territories. The Republic of Korea has the most projects with 210, followed by Japan, China and Thailand.

Many global groups have made their presence in Vinh Phuc, such as Toyota, Honda, Sumitomo from Japan, Piaggio from Italy, De Heus from the Netherlands, Daewoo, Haesung Vina, Partron Vina, Cammsys from the Republic of Korea, Prime Group from Thailand and Weldex from the US.

The province has also attracted 782 DDI with total investment surpassing 93.7 trillion VND (around 4 billion USD at current exchange rate). Several major Vietnamese corporations have chosen Vinh Phuc for their investment, such as FLC, Vingroup, SunGroup, and Viet Duc Steel.

The flow of investment capital, both FDI and DDI, into the province in the first six months of this year decreased as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. Total FDI capital in the period stood at 135.6 million USD, equivalent to only 32.1 percent of the figure in the same period last year. The money was poured into 14 new projects and 19 existing ones.



Vinh Phuc has designated 18 industrial parks with total area of 5,228 ha in a master plan to 2020 approved by the Prime Minister. By now nine industrial parks have received investment certificates. Industrial parks in Vinh Phuc have good technical infrastructure and professional management, thus contributing to attracting investors to the province. They reported an average occupancy rate of nearly 62 percent./.