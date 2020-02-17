Son Loi commune in Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province is considered Vietnam’s epicenter of Covid-19. In response to the local situation, the Ministry of Health has deployed a special task force and numerous preventive measures, including measuring body temperature of people and sterilising all vehicles entering and exiting Son Loi commune.

According to official statistics, 102 suspected cases are quarantined in a provincial military school, 37 at a local clinic while 131 others are quarantined at home. At each venue, ambulances stand ready for emergency situations.

Local government recommends its residents not to leave the commune unless urgent.

The provincial government has proactively enhanced communication to raise locals’ awareness on the disease and deployed all necessary preventive measures to avoid its widespread./.

VNA